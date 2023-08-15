Savia Reinas

Savia Reinas is the owner and operator of Cutting Edge Granite & Marble.

The business approach of Cutting Edge Granite & Marble in Venice is not only to provide world-class countertops but also to offer a customer-based experience that meets and exceeds expectations.

“I want this to be known as ‘the place to go,’” said owner and operator Savia Reinas. “Superior customer service is a must in this shop.”


Workers at Cutting Edge Granite & Marble

Employees at Cutting Edge Granite & Marble work on the next project.
Cutting Edge Granite & Marble

Right: Venice-based Cutting Edge Granite & Marble.
   
