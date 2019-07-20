By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
NORTH PORT — With more than 40 different species of snakes in the state, a bite can happen.
As temperatures continue to rise and the rainy season continues on, the likelihood of seeing a snake goes up.
Snakes are active through the rainy season in Florida, and officials warn residents to be cautious — snake season runs from April to October in Florida.
Over the weekend, Earl Hjertsdedt was bitten by a rattlesnake outside CoolToday Park while working on installing a fence. On July 4, a man in Broward County was bitten by a cottonmouth; on July 3, a man working in a North Port post office facility was bitten by a snake in the building.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, of the 41 different native species, six are venomous. This includes the Eastern diamondback rattlesnake.
Snakebites are typically not deadly if treated, but fatalities can occur. The best course of action with snakes, like other wildlife in Florida is to avoid them.
Officials caution residents when walking through high grass as snakes can be present, especially during this season.
According to FWC, snakes do not position themselves to attack unless threatened. Snakes are common and should be left alone, officials state. Seeing a snake in your yard is not a danger unless the animal is provoked.
• • •
If you’re bitten by a snake, FWC recommends calling 911. Getting immediate treatment can make the difference following a bite.
City of North Port Fire Department has protocols they follow when responding to a bite.
In an email from North Port Community Outreach Coordinator Madison Heid, the fire department will move the patient to safety and begin treatment prior to transport.
Officials may attempt to identify the type of snake, but according to the University of Florida, that is not necessary for care.
From there fire department personnel will splint the bitten extremity and treat the shock and pain. Patients are typically transported to the emergency room for further treatment.
While there are six types of venomous snakes, treatment is the same and may require antivenin or antivenom, depending on the snake. The rattlesnake is considered a pit viper, according to FWC.
Pit viper venom can cause bleeding and local tissue damage, while coral snake envenomation can cause paralysis, according to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Coral snakes typically have a neurotoxin, which attacks the nervous system. Unlike vipers, coral snakes need to latch on, the longer the snake is latched on, the more venom it can deliver.
Typically vipers strike and use their fangs to deliver the venom. According to UF, typically 25% of pit viper bites are “dry bites,” which means no venom was injected.
While about 50% of coral snake bites are dry bites, dry bites can occur if the snake releases the venom before attaching.
Pit vipers will have rattlers, which give warning, while coral snakes have no rattler. Vipers may not always rattle their tails as a warning or to indicate fear.
Residents can ensure their safety and the safety of the snakes by keeping their distance from the animals.
For more on snakes, visit www.myfwc.com and click the “Engaging in Conservation” tag.
