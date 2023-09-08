Titan Concrete Fire

This large steel building at Titan Concrete in Northeast Venice caught fire early Friday morning.

VENICE — A large steel building at Titan Concrete in northeast Venice caught fire early Friday morning. Nobody was hurt.

When firefighters arrived at 2:45 a.m. at 510 Gene Green Road, the large building was “engulfed in flames,” according to a Venice social media post.


Titan Concrete

Firefighters respond Friday morning to a large structure fire at Titan Concrete.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments