VENICE — When the City Council convenes on Jan. 11 for its first meeting of the new year, it will do so under the watchful eye of a city clerk who hails from Wisconsin.
But for the first time in nearly 30 years, that clerk won’t be Lori Stelzer, who’s retiring effective Dec. 31.
Kelly Michaels, of Brookfield, Wisconsin, will assume the clerk’s duties as of Jan. 1.
Stelzer was honored Tuesday for her service to the city, including for about four years prior to becoming city clerk.
The plaudits were plentiful, beginning with the reading of a resolution by Florida Association of City Clerks President Stacey Johnston. Stelzer was president of the association in 2002-03 and, Johnston said, had served in all of its board positions and on every one of its committees.
A Certified Municipal Clerk and a Master Municipal Clerk, she was also the recipient of its Presidents Award and the Robert N. Clark Award, presented to a clerk who “has promoted the ideals and goals of the profession.”
She said she’s probably the only recipient of the association’s “Proofreader Award,” which a friend made up to recognize her for her prowess wielding a red pen as an editor.
Clerking colleagues from around the state had traveled to be present for the ceremony.
Mayor Ron Feinsod read the city’s proclamation, with additional remarks provided by City Manager Ed Lavallee. Then, Stelzer gave her tearful farewell.
A friend urged her to wait for the city’s response after she applied for a job when she moved here, she said, rather than accept other employment. She was hired as a secretary in the Planning Department shortly thereafter.
She met her future husband, Bruce, at the wedding of that same friend, who now claims credit for her entire life, Stelzer said.
The city clerk at the time recruited her into his office, seeing in her “something maybe I didn’t even see in myself,” she said.
Two years later, she was the city clerk. Over the years, she would work with eight mayors; 40 Council members; 40 employees in her office; 85 department heads; five city managers; and three city attorneys, she said.
Of all those Council members, she said, she could only think of one who didn’t like her.
The road to retirement
Husband Bruce retired two years ago after cutting back for a few years and urged his wife to start planning for life after work.
Daughter Kaitlyn Stelzer, who works for the North Port Economic Development Office and has a goal of becoming a city manager, also pressed her to set a retirement date.
“It finally hit,” Stelzer said in an earlier interview.
They will remain in the area but do some traveling, and go boating on weekdays, when ramps are less crowded, she said.
She’ll have time to get back into scrapbooking and maybe do some volunteering. She might even find a way to put her red pen to use again, she said.
“I don’t really have any grandiose plans,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.