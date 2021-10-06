Step into a small paradise at Monty Andrews Arboretum

Step off the pages of “Nature’s Notebook” and onto the paths of the Monty Andrews Arboretum on Venice Island.
You may have noticed many varieties of palms in the Venice area. You may want one in your front yard or by your lanai.
The Arboretum showcases over 60 palm varieties and other trees, plus 125 Florida friendly shrubs. Many palms and trees come with plaques, giving the common names, Latin names, and descriptions of where best to plant them. Some trees don’t mind wet feet; others like it high and dry.
Some like sun, and some seek shade. A walk through the shaded Arboretum will help you sort out what will work best for you. Don’t forget to take your cell phone to take photos of the tree and its description.
For example, the Cabbage Palm, aka Sabal Palm, is one of five large palms native to Florida and the Florida State tree. Its scientific name is Sabal Palmetto. It’s a slow grower, is highly drought- and salt-tolerant, has high wind resistance, grows well in any soil, is disease- and pest-free, and loves sun to light shade.
The Arboretum, until 2006, was a vacant lot with a few trees known as West Blalock Park, named after the first elected mayor of Venice.
Monty Andrews, newly arrived from Nebraska, envisioned an arboretum. He embarked on a mission that gathered government, volunteer, and grant support to build the arboretum. A grant of $52,000 from the Gulf Coast Foundation and approval by the city of Venice started the shovels flying.
The balance of the project was financed by individual and organization sponsorships of trees ($500 each), which included the tree, posts, plaques and lifetime maintenance.
In 2013, the arboretum was named in honor of Monty Andrews. You will still see him working there today. The city of Venice performs basic maintenance, electrical and irrigation support, but the Monty Andrews Arboretum Crew — volunteers — keep the pages of your Nature’s Notebook ready for your next visit.
The 4.5-acre Arboretum is located just west of the Venice Civic Center, Venice Library, and the City’s Triangle Inn Museum. There are benches throughout the park and several large bronze sculptures of the Florida panther, sea turtle, manatee, and the Gulf Coast’s biggest gamefish, the tarpon.
It is a nationally accredited arboretum and a certified butterfly garden.
You may have visited the Arboretum at night over the Christmas holidays to see how individuals and organizations in the community adopt a tree and dress it up with lights and nature-friendly decoration.
Whether by day or by night, the Arboretum is another gem in the city of Venice’s crown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.