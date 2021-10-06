Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Step into a small paradise at Monty Andrews Arboretum

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Nature's Notebook

Step off the pages of “Nature’s Notebook” and onto the paths of the Monty Andrews Arboretum on Venice Island.

You may have noticed many varieties of palms in the Venice area. You may want one in your front yard or by your lanai.

The Arboretum showcases over 60 palm varieties and other trees, plus 125 Florida friendly shrubs. Many palms and trees come with plaques, giving the common names, Latin names, and descriptions of where best to plant them. Some trees don’t mind wet feet; others like it high and dry.

Some like sun, and some seek shade. A walk through the shaded Arboretum will help you sort out what will work best for you. Don’t forget to take your cell phone to take photos of the tree and its description.

For example, the Cabbage Palm, aka Sabal Palm, is one of five large palms native to Florida and the Florida State tree. Its scientific name is Sabal Palmetto. It’s a slow grower, is highly drought- and salt-tolerant, has high wind resistance, grows well in any soil, is disease- and pest-free, and loves sun to light shade.

The Arboretum, until 2006, was a vacant lot with a few trees known as West Blalock Park, named after the first elected mayor of Venice.

Monty Andrews, newly arrived from Nebraska, envisioned an arboretum. He embarked on a mission that gathered government, volunteer, and grant support to build the arboretum. A grant of $52,000 from the Gulf Coast Foundation and approval by the city of Venice started the shovels flying.


Florida panther

A Florida panther statue can be found inside the arboretum.

The balance of the project was financed by individual and organization sponsorships of trees ($500 each), which included the tree, posts, plaques and lifetime maintenance.

In 2013, the arboretum was named in honor of Monty Andrews. You will still see him working there today. The city of Venice performs basic maintenance, electrical and irrigation support, but the Monty Andrews Arboretum Crew — volunteers — keep the pages of your Nature’s Notebook ready for your next visit.

The 4.5-acre Arboretum is located just west of the Venice Civic Center, Venice Library, and the City’s Triangle Inn Museum. There are benches throughout the park and several large bronze sculptures of the Florida panther, sea turtle, manatee, and the Gulf Coast’s biggest gamefish, the tarpon.

It is a nationally accredited arboretum and a certified butterfly garden.

You may have visited the Arboretum at night over the Christmas holidays to see how individuals and organizations in the community adopt a tree and dress it up with lights and nature-friendly decoration.

Whether by day or by night, the Arboretum is another gem in the city of Venice’s crown.

Corky Dalton can be reached at naturesnotebook101@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments