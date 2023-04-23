LAUREL — After 25 years of service, the Rev. Willie Beckom has stepped down from his leadership role in Johnson Chapel Baptist Church.
Beckom’s retirement as senior pastor was announced in the church bulletin earlier this month, with a ceremonial retirement service held on April 2 to honor the 84-year-old Beckom.
Barbara Zier, director for the Venice Nokomis Community Preschool, praised Beckom for his support of a partnership between the school and Johnson Chapel in recent years.
“The service was attended by many family and friends to wish him well in his retirement,” Zier wrote in an email to the Venice Gondolier.
Willie Beckom and his wife Beatrice first joined Johnson Chapel Baptist Church in 1963 as congregation members, according to the church bulletin.
Beckom, encouraged by members to take on leadership roles, was ordained a deacon in 1995 and entered Berean Bible College and Seminary for further clerical study.
In 1998, Beckom was welcomed at Johnson Chapel as the church’s fourth pastor.
As pastor, Beckom oversaw numerous renovations to the church. In addition to the restoration of pews and altar space, the church also built a new fellowship hall, classrooms, and industrial kitchen. A new audio system was also installed.
In 2018, Beckom supported and oversaw a partnership between Venice Nokomis Community Preschool and Johnson Chapel Baptist Church. The school was brought in to the new fellowship hall and classrooms after previously struggling to find space in the area.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Beckom also owned and operated Beckom Glass for many years before his son Karl took over the family business.
According to the bulletin, Beckom plans to maintain ties with the church and school and advocate for new construction.
