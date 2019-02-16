WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House Judiciary Committee met Wednesday to conduct a markup of H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.
Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) offered an amendment that same day, which required law enforcement to be notified when an individual attempting to purchase a firearm fails a federal background check.
The amendment also required Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be notified if a person living in the U.S. illegally attempts to purchase a firearm.
The amendment is almost identical to the H.R. 4343 The Unlawful Gun Buyer Alert Act, which was introduced by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-1) and sponsored by the committee’s current chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY-10).
The law enforcement agencies required to notify were the FBI, local law enforcement agency, the state law enforcement agency and ICE, which was not included in Cicilline’s original bill.
“Clearly, the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee don’t care about preventing gun violence, they simply are playing politics with Americans’ Second Amendment rights,” Steube said in a news release. “The fact that Democrats do not want law enforcement notified if an individual attempting to purchase a firearm fails a background check is truly troubling.”
“In rejecting this Amendment, the Democrats have shown their true colors. It is clear they are not interested in preventing gun violence or stopping the illegal purchase of firearms, but rather they are only interested in limiting the rights of law abiding citizens to advance their own political agenda,“ Steube said.
“(The amendment) puts that language, the exact language, on page 5, line 15 and inserts it into the bill that is presently before us,” Steube said Wednesday. “If you fail a background check law enforcement would have to benot. of that failure and attempt to purchase that firearm. That is the amendment.
Steube is a Sarasota resident who was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November. He replaced U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, who retired.
