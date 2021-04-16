VENICE - Area businesses are facing a staffing crisis as extended unemployment benefits have kept some workers from returning, owners and officials said Friday.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a roundtable with U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) and firms from Venice and the area, mainly in the restaurant industry.
Venice Area Chamber President/CEO Kathy Lehner related one owner, who said during the roundtable that they can't plan 90 days out if they are having a tough time planning three days ahead.
"If they are not looking for the work, they need to to get off unemployment," Lehner said. "The businesses are hurting. How are we supposed to exist if we don't have the people to help."
The event was held at Sharky's on The Pier in Venice with more than a dozen people taking part.
“Florida’s economy is recovering in many aspects, but if we do not work together with our local partners to solve this staffing shortage, our reopening process will slip backwards and some of our shuttered neighborhood businesses may never reopen,” Steube said in a statement released following the roundtable.
He indicated the trouble is based on the the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act. With it, unemployment benefits were extended until Sept. 6.
“If any policies are incentivizing people to stay home instead of coming back to work, we must take a second look at our funding formulas and eligibility criteria for these extended unemployment benefits," Steube's statement said. "The future of our state economy depends on it.”
Lehner called it a "blunt" conversation, but Steube wanted to hear from the leaders.
"It was quite an intense conversation," she said. "They definitely shared their concerns ... how hard it is to get people to work."
She said there is a "perfect storm" brewing with the mixing of the benefits, a higher minimum wage and ongoing automation which is "working everyone right out of jobs."
None of it was much news to Steube, she said.
"The congressman knew about 98 percent of it," she said. "He now is prepared to really speak for our businesses and know what is really going on."
It was only supposed to be 45 minutes - but it went long, Lehner said, because "the conversation was fabulous."
"Our businesses felt like they could finally tell someone what their feeling and - maybe, maybe - things can change," she said.
A statement from Steube's office said unemployment is low, but people are "unwilling to return to jobs, especially in restaurants." It's led to restaurants limiting hours or shutting down, it said.
Lehner said she doesn't think there is an easy fix.
"I don't think we're going to wave a magic wand ... there are so many people with so many different opinions," she said.
But it may come down to personal responsibility, she said.
"When we all look in the mirror and say: 'Am I really doing the most I can for myself and my family?' - maybe that's the fix. It's looking in the mirror - what's that person really doing."
She acknowledged, though, that there are people who have needed the federal rescue funds.
"Some folks, they do need it (the stimulus). But there are some folks that are using it as an excuse," she said.
