VENICE — Calling it "one of my highest honors as a member of Congress," U.S. Rep. Greg Steube announced his U.S. service academy nominations.
He's recommending 17 students from the five counties in the 17th Congressional District to four of the country's service academies: the U.S. Military Academy; the U.S. Naval Academy; the U.S. Air Force Academy; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, a news release states.
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy doesn't require a congressional nomination.
The nominations are subject to the academies' evaluation of the candidates and an offer of appointment.
Eight Sarasota County students received nominations, several to more than one academy and one student to all four:
• Gabriel Dickerson, Lemon Bay High School — USNA, USAFA and USMMA
• Blake Lagerholm, North Port High School — USAFA
• Galen Crusan, Venice High School — USMA
• Kai Cameron, Venice High School — USMA and USAFA
• Darwin Hale, Pine View High School — USNA
• Dominic Deniro, Venice High School — USNA and USMA
• Joshua Castro, Sarasota Military Academy — USNA and USAFA
• Locklann Fourquine, Venice High School — USNA, USMA, USAFA and USMMA
Two Charlotte County students were nominated:
• Brian O'Leary, Jesuit High School — USNA and USMA
• Carl Rambo, Charlotte High School and South Florida State College — USMA, USAFA and USMMA
One Hardee County student received a nomination: John Cornell, Hardee High School — USMA
Three Polk County students were nominated:
• Ashlyn Schober, IB at Bartow High School and Virginia Polytechnical Institute — USAFA and USNA
• Elliott Chamberland, Bartow High School — USMMA and USNA
• Mycah Armes, IB at Bartow High School — USNA, USAFA and USMMA
Three Highlands County students are nominees:
• Alex Musselman, Avon Park High School and South Florida State College — USNA and USMA
• Isabelle Viollette, Avon Park High School — USAFA
• Coral Covert, Avon Park High School — USNA and USAFA
