VENICE — After stints in the Florida House (six years) and Senate (two years), Greg Steube was elected to Congress to represent Florida’s 17th Congressional District, the largest citrus-producing district in the country.
The Sarasota Republican is seeking a second term, facing off against Democrat Allen Ellison.
The winner will represent southern Sarasota County and parts of Polk and Lee counties as well as Hardee, Desoto, Charlotte, Glades, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.
A fifth-generation Floridian, Steube has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida and served in the U.S. Army for one year as a commissioned Airborne Infantry officer and three years in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He supports building the wall on the Mexican border and banning sanctuary cities.
He says that Roe v. Wade is “bad law.” In the Florida Legislature he was a sponsor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, to ban abortions after 20 weeks.
Last November he introduced, with three Democrat co-sponsors, his Modern GI Bill Act. It would allow veterans with school loans that predate their service to use their GI Bill benefits to repay them.
The House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity held a hearing on it in March but it appears no action has been taken.
He supports the elimination of “regulatory red tape,” and giving farmers, growers and ranchers “the tools they need to succeed at home and abroad.”
He says the government needs to get out of health care. and calls the Affordable Care Act “the biggest problem in the health care industry today.”
“People need affordable and easily accessible health care and it is vitally important that we promote free market health care options for all Americans,” he said.
The government should get out of education as well, he said.
“Education should best be left to the states and not the federal government,” he said.
He advocates new and beneficial energy policies while preserving natural resources.
Steube serves on the House Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Veterans’ Affairs committees.
