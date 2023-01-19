SARASOTA — Politicians across the state and country are offering up their thoughts and prayers to U.S. Rep. Greg Steube - who is hospitalized after apparently falling more than 20 feet from the roof of his home in Sarasota.
Steube's team sent out a statement early Thursday about the situation.
"The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon," it said. "We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation."
The injuries were significant.
"The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits," it stated.
Those who know him sent out statements about it Wednesday and Thursday.
"Horrible to hear about (Greg Steube's) accident earlier today," U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan said in a tweet online late Wednesday. "Sandy and I are keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wishing him a very speedy recovery."
Buchanan was an early supporter of Steube's political career that began with him running for Florida's Statehouse where he was first a representative and later a state senator.
Steube won his congressional seat in 2018 and was recently named to the powerful Ways and Means Committee, where he is sitting with Buchanan now.
Reportedly, it was a staff member of Buchanan's who found Steube on his property Wednesday evening.
Calls to the office staff were not returned as of Thursday morning.
Sarasota County Schools Board Chairperson Bridget Ziegler offered up her thoughts.
"Praying for a full & speedy recovery," she wrote.
Her husband, former Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, wrote about information he'd heard on Steube's condition on his own Twitter account.
"I just heard that even though Congressman @RepGregSteube is still in the hospital, he is doing well," he stated late Wednesday. "Big relief to hear. Our country, state & local community needs him to recover and get back to fighting for us in Congress ASAP."
Steube is a conservative Republican who stood by President Donald Trump throughout his presidency. He is a U.S. Army veteran who earned his bachelor's degree and law degree through the University of Florida. He grew up in Bradenton where his father was the sheriff of Manatee County.
He has been known for his stance on the Second Amendment and says his interests are geared toward veteran needs and agriculture.
"Thinking of you and hope for a speedy recovery," Nikki Fried wrote in a Twitter post.
While on the opposite side of the aisle on many issues, Steube and Fried are both known for their interest in Florida agriculture.
Fried ran for Florida governor in 2021, losing in a primary to Charlie Crist. She is the former Florida Agricultural commissioner.
U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, a Democrat of Illinois, also sent out a note on Twitter.
"I’m wishing you a speedy recovery and strength for your family. Looking forward to your return to the House," he wrote.
Florida Politics, a Tallahassee-based website covering state politicians, reported Steube had fallen from his roof.
“It was a part-time aide for (U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan), Steube’s congressional neighbor, who moonlights as an Amazon delivery driver who discovered Steube in this situation,” Peter Schorsch put out on his Twitter feed.
Steube's team stated it appreciated those who did not publish information early.
"Our team expresses thanks to members of the media who waited patiently to accurately report the incident before releasing falsities to the public. Accurate updates about Rep. Steube’s current condition will be found on his official Twitter account," it stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.