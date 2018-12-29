Negotiating a new interlocal parks agreement with the county appears not to be a high priority for the Venice City Council.
The county gave notice last year of its intent to terminate the current agreement in October, but the decision was rescinded, leaving it in place. It expires in 2021.
Under the agreement, the county maintains about a dozen city-owned parks, including the Venice Community Center, Venice Beach and the Wellfield and Chuck Reiter sports fields.
The county wants to get out from under such responsibilities and concentrate on assets that serve a regional population. The City Council believes the Community Center, beach and sports facilities do that.
In negotiations early in the year, the county proposed that it would assume full responsibility for Wellfield Park, preferably via a deed, and the city would take over maintenance of all the others covered by the existing agreement.
They would split duties for the Venetian Waterway Park, which the county currently maintains but which isn’t in the current agreement.
The City Council authorized City Manager Ed Lavallee to make a counteroffer, including the county taking over Wellfield Park under a long-term term lease and with a commitment to make it a regional sports park like the Englewood Sports Complex; continuing to operate the Community Center as well as Chuck Reiter Park as long as Venice Little League plays there; and continuing to maintain the beach and the Venetian Waterway Park.
It also approved Lavallee’s recommendation that the new agreement have an initial term of 20 years with an automatic 10-year extension and no termination clause.
The counteroffer recognized that the city would be retaking responsibility for a number of parks, but on a longer timetable than the county wanted in order to work additional employees, equipment and supplies into the city budget.
As many as six or seven new employees may be needed, depending on how many of the parks become the city’s responsibility.
The county reached a new deal with the city of Sarasota over the summer, replacing an agreement it had also given notice of terminating but negotiations with North Port were continuing.
The Venice City Council and County Commission haven’t considered the subject in months.
