Marie and Todd Brown in the renovated kitchen of their South Venice home. The drywall has been replaced in the living room ceiling but completing the job, and getting other work done, is a slow process. “Now we’re broke,” Todd said, “so the rest might just have to wait until next year.”

VENICE — Hurricane Ian left 2½ feet of water in Todd and Marie Brown's South Venice home in September, causing black mold to sprout within two days; made them sleep on their kitchen counters for a time; and had them doing their dishes in the bathtub for three months and taking "showers" with bottled water.

They've had to redo their guest bathroom and bedroom — "the boys' room," for when their grandsons visit from North Port — and their kitchen, which they'd just finished remodeling.


Flooding

Even as flooding from Ian receded, the Browns still had standing water in their house.
Koi pond

The Browns’ koi pond flooded, bringing water up to their sliding-glass doors, where it intruded between the panels and got into the house. It also gave the fish a chance to escape, with neighbors several houses down reporting having spotted them.
Drywall

Todd Brown cut out pieces of drywall in rooms throughout the house to let the insulation dry and reduce the growth of mold.
Master bath

The Browns delayed fixing the master bathroom in order to complete repairs to the one used by their grandsons when they visit, getting a break from living in a rental with their parents while their home in North Port is being rebuilt.
   
