Marie and Todd Brown in the renovated kitchen of their South Venice home. The drywall has been replaced in the living room ceiling but completing the job, and getting other work done, is a slow process. “Now we’re broke,” Todd said, “so the rest might just have to wait until next year.”
The Browns’ koi pond flooded, bringing water up to their sliding-glass doors, where it intruded between the panels and got into the house. It also gave the fish a chance to escape, with neighbors several houses down reporting having spotted them.
The Browns delayed fixing the master bathroom in order to complete repairs to the one used by their grandsons when they visit, getting a break from living in a rental with their parents while their home in North Port is being rebuilt.
VENICE — Hurricane Ian left 2½ feet of water in Todd and Marie Brown’s South Venice home in September, causing black mold to sprout within two days; made them sleep on their kitchen counters for a time; and had them doing their dishes in the bathtub for three months and taking “showers” with bottled water.
They’ve had to redo their guest bathroom and bedroom — “the boys’ room,” for when their grandsons visit from North Port — and their kitchen, which they’d just finished remodeling.
But the dishwasher doesn’t work and the refrigerator isn’t reliable.
The master bedroom and bath are a work in progress, as is the ceiling in the living room.
Garage repairs are far down their to-do list, along with replacing their front door and four sets of sliding doors, which will cost about $1,000 each.
They’ve been footing the bill for all the work because their homeowners insurer canceled their policy last year about three months before Ian, after they’d paid the house off, Todd said.
They shopped for a new policy but kept getting rejected because the roof on the house was too old, he said.
Considering all that, how do they feel seven months after Ian hammered the area?
“We’re lucky,” Marie said, “because so many other people are so much worse off.”
Like Becca Monaghan’s family. She’s Marie’s daughter and “the boys’” mother. Their two-story home in North Port is being rebuilt almost from scratch while they live in a rental, making payments on both a lease and a mortgage.
Progress has been slow because they’re having to deal with an insurance company while Marie and Todd, who used to be in construction, can work on their house as time and money allow.
With season ending, the Browns will soon have more time but less money — they operate a food truck and catering business, Brown’s Food Factory, and the summer is their slow period.
That means months more of living in what Marie calls “a construction zone.”
“You’ve got another year,” Todd said, though he admits to being “shocked” by how much work he’s already been able to get done.
Easing the sting
The food truck was their “saving grace” after Ian, Marie said.
It has two generators, so they were able to run the refrigerator and freezer and save food from spoiling.
They went out in it after the storm as soon as they could, she said, stopping any place they saw linemen stationed to offer free food. They went to some of the housing communities they regularly visit as well.
When the residents of La Casa Mobile Home Park in North Port learned they were serving coffee, people showed up with their carafes to be filled, she said.
Getting out and helping others took some of the sting out of what they were going through, she said.
Todd estimates they probably gave away $2,000 in food and had to replace five punctured tires before they couldn’t afford to do it any longer. They set up a GoFundMe to try to finance the effort but it only brought in about $100, he said.
“Looking back, I’d do it again,” Marie said.
“I would, too,” Todd said.
A new adventure?
They’d ridden out Hurricane Irma in 2017 with no problem and never had any other serious brushes with a tropical storm, Marie said, so they weren’t as prepared for Ian as they could have been.
Things are different now.
“This is probably the first time we’ve considered leaving,” Todd said.
They’ve discussed selling what they’ve felt would be their “forever home” to embark on “a new adventure” somewhere else, once repairs are complete.
Todd said he wouldn’t look forward to starting over at nearly age 60, but “nothing keeps us down for long.”
