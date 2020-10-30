VENICE — It's too late to mail your vote-by-mail ballot to make sure it's received in time and early voting ends Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
So if you're not among the millions of Floridians who have already voted, you need to act quickly or vot in person Nov. 3.
Early voting is going on at eight locations throughout the county, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Sunday.
Registered voters can cast a ballot at:
• Elections Office, Robert L. Anderson Building, 4000 South Tamiami Trail, Venice
• Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
• Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
• Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port
• North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• Bee Ridge Park, 4430 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
Wait times are online you go at SarasotaVotes.com.
Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner reported Friday that wait times are down because so many people have already voted.
You can also return a vote-by-mail ballot to a drop box in any of them during voting hours, or to a drive-thru box at any of the three elections offices.
The drive-thru boxes will be available through 7 p.m. Nov. 3. With a photo and signature ID you can still pick up a ballot at one of the three elections offices, mark it and drop it off through that time.
A vote-by-mail ballot must be received, not just postmarked, by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in order to be counted.
If you've been notified that your ballot is unsigned or your signature doesn't match the one on record, you have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, to file an affidavit and "cure" it.
The affidavit is available at Sarasota Votes.com, where you can also search to make sure your ballot was received and tabulated.
If you'll be voting in person, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner has some advice:
• Know your polling place. It may have temporarily changed because of COVID-19, and on Nov. 3 you must vote in your precinct. Check it at SarasotaVotes.com.
• Know your ballot. A personalized ballot is available at SarasotaVotes.com. Feel free to mark it and take it with you.
• Allow extra time to vote. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 but even though more than half of the county's votes have already been cast, that still leaves tens of thousands of people who may be waiting for Election Day.
“Because of high voter enthusiasm for this election, a lengthy ballot and the need to implement social distancing and other health safety precautions at polling places on Election Day, we may have longer than normal lines at polling places on Nov. 3," Turner warned in a news release.
• Don't forget to take current and valid photo and signature ID. Without them you'll have to vote a provisional ballot. A list of valid photo IDs is at SarasotaVotes.com.
Call the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.