VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two men after a stolen car prompted a school lockdown.
The men, Kollin Melton, 27, and William Berry, 29, both of Sarasota were found on the campus of Taylor Ranch Elementary Thursday, according to SCSO.
That was after a vehicle was reported stuck in a ditch on the school’s campus just after 6 a.m., according to a call that law enforcement received.
Deputies determined the car had been reported stolen, and the school was placed on lockdown as authorities set up a perimeter to look for the suspects.
A maintenance person told them that a man was seen crawling out from under a maintenance trailer. SCSO said the man was later identified as Berry. Berry spoke with deputies and admitted to being a passenger in the stolen vehicle, according to authorities.
After continuing to search the area deputies said they found Melton hiding under a separate maintenance trailer that was also on school property, according to SCSO.
Melton allegedly told authorities he hid under the trailer to stay warm, and admitted to stealing the vehicle while intoxicated and driving on school grounds where he got stuck in a ditch, according to an SCSO report.
Berry told authorities he was too intoxicated to remember details about how Melton got the vehicle, according to the report.
Melton is charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Trespassing on school grounds. He was in custody Thursday night at the Sarasota County jail on $1,720 bond. Berry is charged with trespassing on school grounds and was in custody at the Sarasota County jail on $120 bond, according to information from SCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.