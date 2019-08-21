By GREG GILES
News Editor
Deputies arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapons charges Thursday night following a traffic stop and short vehicle pursuit.
According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, on Aug. 15 just after 10 p.m. patrol deputies on Tamiami Trail near Club Drive initiated a traffic stop on a red sedan driving without its headlights on.
When deputies approached the driver, Ramirez Bradwell, 31, he fled southbound on Tamiami Trail.
As deputies pursued the vehicle, a specialized TAC unit was called into action ahead of the pursuit and deployed stop sticks, which punctured all four tires.
The pursuit came to an end in the 400 block of S. Tamiami Trail in Osprey.
Troopers saw what appeared to be a metal object and something else thrown out the passenger window. Further investigation revealed the items Bradwell threw out the window to be a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun equipped with a 21 round magazine, and nearly five grams of fentanyl in a plastic bag, considered a trafficking amount. During a search of the vehicle, an additional 1.4 grams of fentanyl were located under the driver’s side floormat.
Bradwell, of Orlando, was arrested and transported to Sarasota County Jail.
He has four prior felony convictions and is now charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and fleeing to elude. Bradwell remains in custody on a $235,000 bond.
