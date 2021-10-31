Perhaps for the last time, a story about the death of Gabby Petito and the search for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is the most-read on our website.
In fact, three stories on the North Port saga finished in the Top 10.
Of them, the most-read is the one about human remains being found in a North Port park and those remains eventually being identified as those of Laundrie.
For those of you who are new to this area, this saga became a national obsession and at one point, most of the stories in our Top 100 were about this case.
When the news emerged that the search of Laundrie was over after his remains were found, our site saw another massive surge of traffic — locally and from around the world.
If you would like to learn if the case is, indeed, finally over, just take a gander at our latest article at:
OK, on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Port Charlotte man arrested for illegally dumping cabbage palm trees
In the world of newspapers, this is what we call a "Hey, Mable" story because we imagine somebody reading this story and being so blown away by it that they say, "Hey, Mable, you got to read this."
(Seriously, this is a real term we use in journalism.)
In our second most-read story this week, a Charlotte County deputy was patrolling when he saw two trees dumped in the county right of way near a vacant lot.
The deputy followed a trail of broken palm fronds back to a home, where he found more palm fronds, drag marks and two freshly cut cabbage palm tree stumps.
The man at the home said he dragged them across the street and down the road because “he was sick of dealing with them and how much of a mess they made.”
And believe it or not, this man's action was a felony. Want to know why? The story explains it at:
#3: Six hurt as tractor trailer triggers seven-vehicle crash on I-75
I'm pretty sure I know why this story was read so much and shared across social media so much. I think we are all astounded that nobody died.
On I-75 near Clark Road, a 23-year-old Lake Placid man driving a tractor trailer crashed into a van that was stopped in the middle lane because of heavy traffic. The van flipped on its side. The driver of the van, a 67-year-old man from Parrish, Florida, received minor injuries.
But this triggered a 7-vehicle accident, and other people were hurt.
To learn more, read:
#4: Motorcyclist struck, killed on interstate; driver leaves scene
This story is pretty hard to read. A motorcyclist changing lanes on I-75 lost control and overturned his motorcycle. He was ejected and then was hit by two other vehicles.
The first vehicle, an "unknown white pickup truck," was the first to hit the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man from Punta Gorda. The pickup truck driver did not stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.
A second vehicle then hit the man, and that motorist did stop.
To learn more about what happened and where, read:
#5: Homeless man arrested for causing scene at Englewood church
Being homeless is not a crime. We actually published a story recently about the fact that police cannot arrest somebody simply because they are homeless and sitting on a park bench — or walking past your home on the sidewalk.
But you cannot be homeless and do what this man did at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church service in Port Charlotte.
Douglas Vernon Herbrank, 52, came to the church just before the end of an 8 a.m. service and was in the back eating.
Church members asked Herbrank to “please calm down and gave him a chance to correct his ways,” states the arrest report.
Herbrank reportedly started walking around the pews and disturbing people and yelling vulgarities.
The police were called, Herbrank was arrested, and he was trespassed from the church. Apparently, this wasn't his first time causing a scene there.
To learn more about this incident, read:
If you would like to learn more about why police cannot arrest the homeless for simply hanging out in a public place in your neighborhood, read:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
