Over the past few years, this community has responded in a positive way to Allegiant's major investment at the Punta Gorda Airport.
It seems like every few months, we write a story about Allegiant adding a new city as a destination. When we publish that story, it gets shared a lot on social media.
Knowing this, I can see why a story about Allegiant was easily the most-read on our website last week. In this story, we talk about a plane that was backing away from the gate.
As it did, the plane’s wingtip struck the auxiliary power unit on the wing of an empty plane parked nearby. Nobody was injured.
Passengers were taken off the plane, and the flight was cancelled.
Again, something like this is such a rarity — especially at the relatively small Punta Gorda Airport — that when people saw this story, they couldn't help but read it and share it.
To learn more about what happened and where the plane was going to fly, visit:
#2: Local guitarist on national TV Wednesday; Champ Jaxon on Ellen
I'm pretty sure this article made a lot of people smile. It's such a feel-good story.
Local guitar phenom Champ Jaxon, just a kid, is going to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this coming Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The Punta Gorda resident gets to perform with Country superstar Brad Paisley, who also is hosting the show.
So very cool.
Even cooler is how Champ was "discovered" and where he has trained locally. To learn more about him and what he's accomplished so far, read:
#3: Downtown Wellen Park vendors lining up, one year to go
Wellen Park, one of the fastest growing developments in the United States, is going to start construction soon on what it is calling its downtown.
Your can probably guess how many businesses want to be there.
Downtown Wellen Park’s retail, dining and recreation is the centerpiece district of several neighborhoods or villages, the Atlanta Braves spring training complex, the Marketplace Plaza, anchored by a Publix, and other outlying shops and offices at Tamiami Trail and Mercado Drive.
When Wellen Park is fully built out, there will be roughly 20,000 homes there, with the downtown area being a big part of the lives of residents.
You can easily see why an update story on the downtown area was read so much online. People are genuinely interested in what's going to be built there.
To get tons more details, including a quick summary of what's already lined up for there, visit:
#4: Port Charlotte woman dies in accidental fire Christmas morning
On what is supposed to be one of the happiest days of the year, we had a tragedy in our community.
Jennifer Ann Dirrane of Port Charlotte was found dead in her home Christmas day after her home caught fire. Police believe the fire was accidental in nature but the investigation continues.
The full story, including the location of the home, can be found at:
#5: North Port issues emergency closures, pandemic blamed
Here we go again. Because of the pandemic and the rise of the omicron variant, the city of North Port is once more transitioning some departments to online only.
“Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and for the safety of our staff, we are making some temporary changes to some city departments to ensure that we can provide services while reducing the risk of spreading the virus,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said.
It is nice to see North Port being proactive. I suspect we'll see more government agencies and more businesses go back to online-only until this latest surge subsides.
To read the full story about North Port, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
