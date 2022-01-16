When I talk to my friends who don't live in Florida and I mention that literally thousands of homes are being planned and approved every year for Charlotte and Sarasota counties, I hear astonishment.
And it is, indeed, astonishing.
The latest development news, which ended up being the most-read story on YourSun.com last week, is about 598 multi-family units being planned for a plot of land just outside the Punta Gorda city limits.
Here is the interesting part about this development: Most aspects of this project are allowed within the current zoning. Most of the project does not even require action by county commissioners.
And here's a piece of history for you — there are apparently roads that were planned in 1908 but never built on this land. The county will have to do something about that.
#2: Laundrie family wants son's belongings, could unravel Gabby Petito mystery
This story was in the Top Five last week, and I'm really not surprised to see it make it to this list again.
There is still a national "following," of sorts, of all things related to the search for and then deaths of North Port residents Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
In the latest news, the family of Brian is asking for the return of personal items recovered at the site where their son’s remains were found in October.
North Port investigators found a waterproof bag near Brian Laundrie’s remains at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port in October. He had died from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to authorities.
#3: UPDATE: BJ's to open Jan. 21
Wow, you guys really, really like your stories on new businesses. When we first announced BJ's Wholesale Club was going to open in Port Charlotte soon, the story made the Top Five.
And then when we published a story last week naming the exact date it would open, you made that story the third most-read of the week.
#4: FK Your Diet to open fourth location in Punta Gorda
OK, let me begin this with the same way the story begins. The "FK" in "FK Your Diet" does not mean what you think it means.
This restaurant with the unusual name is opening a fourth location in Florida, this time in Punta Gorda. When you see the photo of how the building is painted, you'll realize how you cannot miss it if you drive by it.
#5: PREP BASKETBALL: Former Bobcats coach Curt Allen passes away
Just last week, I talked about how it has been a long time since a sports story made the Top Five. Well, the very next week, another sports story has made the list.
But this one, unfortunately, is a sad one. Curt Allen, the second basketball coach at North Port High School, who coached from 2007 to 2013, passed away last week. He was 60.
The story about Mr. Allen's impact on his players and the school is a great read. You will learn a lot about him and likely wish you had met him in person at some point.
His way of coaching and motivating his players was pretty amazing. And if nothing else, read the story to see how he used cheerleaders to "defend" his players.
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
