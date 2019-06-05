221 Harbor Dr. stove fire.jpg

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, Venice and Sarasota County Fire Departments responded to 221 Harbor Drive for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light gray smoke coming from unit two of the residence.

Crews entered the structure and found a fire sprinkler spraying water onto a stove fire.

Crews extinguished the fire and shut the water to the unit. The Salvation Army was contacted to assist a mother and child with relocation efforts. No injuries were reported.

