Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, Venice and Sarasota County Fire Departments responded to 221 Harbor Drive for a structure fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found light gray smoke coming from unit two of the residence.
Crews entered the structure and found a fire sprinkler spraying water onto a stove fire.
Crews extinguished the fire and shut the water to the unit. The Salvation Army was contacted to assist a mother and child with relocation efforts. No injuries were reported.
