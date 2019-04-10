After a few tweaks here and there, the Venice City Council approved the Envision Venice Strategic Plan for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
The plan sets out the goals, policies and objectives the Council agreed on in strategic planning sessions in January.
But it didn’t include energy-saving goals Council Member Bob Daniels has been pushing for years: a 10 percent reduction in the kilowatt hours of electricity the city uses and a 5 percent cut in gasoline consumption.
He wanted those standards included as annual goals but settled for making them goals just for this plan.
Daniels said that Assistant City Manager Len Bramble has reported that savings already exceed those targets.
The Council also agreed to add an objective of continuing to implement innovative strategies to reduce water pollution and protect water quality. Without specifically mentioning it, the objective addresses efforts to reduce red tide, as well as other pollutants.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• adopted changes to the city’s personnel rules, including a clarification that city workers can’t use medicinal marijuana, which remains illegal under federal law though it’s legal in Florida.
• adopted a resolution amending the city’s emergency pay policy.
• adopted an ordinance rezoning the property at 116 North Tamiami Trail to allow the construction of a 7-Eleven with gas pumps.
• heard a report on his board’s activity from Kevin McGrath, chair of the Police Pension Board of Trustees.
• heard a report on the Certified Local Government Program.
• voted to schedule a community workshop with Sarasota County Mosquito Control.
• heard presentations from Mayor John Holic on the John Nolen plan and his legislative visit to Tallahassee.
• authorized an amendment to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection loan agreement to increase the loan by $2,137,000 to include the construction cost of Utilities Water Main Phase 6 Project.
• approved the rankings for professional engineering services for several Utilities capital projects.
• accepted the donation of an interactive kaleidoscope sculpture, to be placed in Centennial Park adjacent to the Interactive Children’s Fountain, from Venice Area Beautification Inc.
• approved a license agreement with Golden Beach Associates Inc. for the placement of street sign toppers.
• approved special event requests for Ride of Silence on May 15; Everglades PCA Autocross on May 19; and Habitat for Humanity 3B Bike, Boat and Beach Relay on July 27.
• voted to nominate Make a Difference Day for the City Spirit Award from the Florida League of Cities.
• appointed Sandra Petway to the Environmental Advisory Board.
• proclaimed the week of April 7-13, 2019, as “National Volunteer Week”; the week of April 7-13, 2019, as “National Crime Victims’ Week”; the week of April 22-28, 2019, as “Paint the Town Purple Week”; the month of April 2019 as “Donate Life Month”; and the month of April 2019 as “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”
• recognized Jerry Towery for 28 years of service on the Planning Commission.
• presented a retirement certificate to Andrew Spafford, heavy equipment operator, Public Works Department.
• swore in firemedic Jessica Jones.
Go to VeniceGov.com and click on the “Meetings” tab there to watch the recording of the meeting online.
