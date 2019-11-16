VENICE — A draft ordinance regulating plastic straws and "expanded polystyrene products" — Styrofoam-type items — will be on an agenda for the new City Council, courtesy of the old one.
Outgoing Mayor John Holic and Council Member Jeanette Gates joined three colleagues who continue on the Council to direct staff to prepare the draft ordinance.
It will be based on the one adopted earlier this year by the Sarasota City Commission.
Vice Mayor Rich Cautero and outgoing Council Member Bob Daniels were absent.
The vote came after Stevie Freeman-Montes, Sarasota's sustainability manager, gave a presentation on its ordinance, including both why and how it was drafted.
Her job, she said, is to help the city reduce its environmental impacts. It became apparent that action was needed on plastic straws and polystyrene when data from beach cleanups showed that tens of thousands of pieces of plastic and more than 1,500 foam takeout containers had been collected from 2013 to 2017, she said.
In addition, Mote Marine Laboratory reported finding more than 300 pieces of plastic in dead loggerhead turtle hatchlings it necropsied.
More than 70% of the hatchlings had "synthetic marine debris" in their digestive tract, Freeman-Montes said, and 96% percent of it was hard or soft pieces of plastic or plastic line or netting.
Under Florida law, however, local governments can only do so much. Straws aren't protected but the state preempts a ban on plastic bags and only allows the regulation of polystyrene on public property.
Within that framework, she said, the city also had to take into consideration people who need to use a straw to drink and food service owners who buy products in bulk.
The approach Sarasota took was to limit its ordinance to city-owned property, facilities, parks and rights of way and to allow some exemptions.
Businesses are precluded from offering or using single-use plastic straws but are also required to provide them on request. They have to have nonplastic straws available as well.
A ban on plastic straws was rejected, Freeman-Montes said, because the goal was to reduce the use of any kind of single-use straw, not just shift to other materials.
Vendors already operating under an agreement with the city are exempt unless they consent to the regulation. So are gatherings of not more than 50 people in a city park.
The restriction on polystyrene is similar but it grants a couple more exemptions: prepackaged foods and products used to store meat and seafood, and products used in shipping.
Freeman-Montes said the city recognizes the ordinance won't result in a major reduction in the plastic that ends up in area waterways but it will help, and it provides a platform from which to conduct educational campaigns.
"It may be a small step but it's an important step," said Holic, who had invited Freeman-Montes to address the Council.
"The end result is that if we don't start reducing our waste we're going to be in a lot of trouble in the years to come," Council Member Mitzie Fiedler said.
