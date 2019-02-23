ENGLEWOOD — Wine lovers are getting ready for the 13th Annual Wine Walk on West Dearborn Street this Saturday.
A block of West Dearborn between Elm and Cedar streets will be blocked off to traffic, and a 180-foot tent will pop up in the middle of downtown Englewood. Wine lovers will converge on the street Saturday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m., sipping samples of wine, nibbling delicacies, browsing the shops and grooving to the tunes.
The event will feature wines from California, Washington state, Oregon, South America, Spain, Italy, Austria and Germany. There will be food samples from Joe Maxx Coffee, Bobarino’s Pizzaria, A & B Restaurant, Café 776, Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, Ciao Gelato, Mother’s Cupboard, Olive Branch and More, Melie Gusto, Olive Grove Friends, Savor the Flavor, Catering by Chef Dee, as well as tapas from Vino Loco, prepared by chef Katrina Manchester.
Tastings take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with music by Tropical Avenue until 7 p.m. at Vino Loco.
Tickets are $50, and proceeds directly benefit the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay, 452 W. Dearborn St. Tickets are available at Vino Loco, 420 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. To learn more about the event, visit www.vinoloco wine.com, send an email to vinolocowine@yahoo.com or call 941-473-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.