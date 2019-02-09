Venice Police are looking for your help to identify the suspect who stole a musical instrument. The young man, who appears to be in his 20’s, walked through Troll Music in Venice strumming a guitar he picked up inside, and went right out the door without paying for it, according to the Venice Police Department.
Venice Police posted the following on Facebook, Wed., Feb. 6:
“Come on! When will thieves learn that almost all establishments have cameras? This sticky-fingered bandit made off with a guitar while the employee was distracted. If you have any information please call 941-486-2444, VPD case# 19-000288.”
A Facebook poster identified the guitar as a Buddy Guy Strat, black, with an easy to spot white polka dot finish.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Ronald Stambaugh, 26, 100 block of Capri Isles St., Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (THC oil). Bond: $1,500.
Neils Thims, 35, 1400 block of High St., Leesburg. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for failure to appear. Bond: $5,013.
David Kent, 64, 200 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of battery on an officer or EMT, resisting arrest with violence. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Bordonaro, 21, 300 block of Padova Way, Venice. Charge: Nassau County warrant for probation violation. Bond: $5,003.
Lisa Dangelo, 50, 800 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Damien Laufer, 18, 900 block of S. Inlet Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of liquor by person under 21, violation of municipal beach curfew. Bond: $240.
Jason Rivera, 45, 200 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: marijuana possession, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Vincent Harris, 52, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: Tarrant County (Texas) fugitive. Bond: none.
Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravenna St., Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment, dealing in stolen property, providing false information on pawned items. Bond: $1,700.
Shawna Sheckells, 31, 300 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Kylee Sheppard, 27, Bayview Drive, Osprey. Charge: fraud under $20,000. Bond: $10,000.
Valerie Rodgers, 27, 1600 block of W. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: violation of county park hours, driving without a valid license, possession of methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession. Bond: $2,240.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Christian Guild, 20, 200 block of Coronado Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $2,500.
Criminal registration:
Clayton Albritton, 44, 300 block of E. Southland Road, Venice.
Benjamin White, 26, 1300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice.
Machayla Snook, 20, 400 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis.
Jeremy Larson, 39, 100 block of Verona St., Nokomis.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
