Updated: August 24, 2019 @ 12:07 am
PHOTOs BY ADAM HUTCHINSON
Wednesday morning a driver got their car stuck trying to drive out on to the Jetty, which is not allowed.
Two tow trucks had to be called to the scene.
The second tow truck after retrieving the the vehicle off of the Jetty helped the first tow truck to the scene get unstuck from the sand.
(0) comments
