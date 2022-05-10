OSPREY — The Pine View student involved in a lawsuit against the "Parental Rights in Education" law says he was told not to talk about his activism in his graduation speech.
Zander Moricz, a graduating senior, has been an activist throughout his time at Pine View School.
He is the youngest public plaintiff on the lawsuit against the law (H.B. 1557), coined by the opposition as the "Don't Say Gay" law.
Along with his activism, he also served as the class president all four years of high school.
As Pine View School's class president, he will be one of the speakers for the upcoming graduation ceremony May 22.
However, Moricz tweeted on Monday night that the Pine View Principal Stephen Covert warned against any activism in the graduation speech.
"School administration had a signal to cut off my microphone, end my speech, and halt the ceremony," Moricz said in the online statement.
The principal's office referred questions about his decision to Sarasota County Schools's communications department.
No one with Sarasota County Schools could be reached for comment Tuesday.
The Pine View student said he was the first class president to be "openly gay."
"I will be the only student speaker at graduation, and I cannot speak about who I am," Moricz said in the statement.
On social media, Moricz said it was not the first time administration had warned against his activism. When he organized a school walkout against H.B. 1557, he said the principal "threatened to shut me down - this time with the promise of school security officers."
Moricz's Social Equity and Education Initiative will be creating more than 10,000 "Say Gay" stickers for high school seniors across Florida to wear on their gowns for graduation.
"As we accept our diplomas, we'll transform the target placed on the queer community into a spotlight," he said in his statement.
Since he posted the statement, the tweet has gone viral with famous people sharing his message.
George Takei ("Sulu" from the Star Trek series) shared the tweets on Facebook and the post has reached more than 15,000 reactions. Actor Dan Levy, of "Schitt's Creek," retweeted it to his 1.2 million followers as well.
Keith Olbermann also added his thoughts on the situation as well on Twitter and social media.
