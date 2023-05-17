The Big Brothers Big Sisters staff are, from left: Mackenzie Mitchell, Nancy Canning, Joy Mahler, Christina Roarty, Cassandra Machanska and Gina Taylor. This terrific group organized a fun orientation and lunch for students and Venice police staff at the Venice police station.
This group of Venice High School students help make up the Big Brothers Big Sisters Schools Without Walls Team. They are in no particular order: Bigs, Joshua Brooks, Sean Hammett, Connor Jones, Diana Kaouris, Andy Leisenring, Caroline Moriarity, Korey Shorp, Erin Skaggs, Louis White, Rottana Wongsa and Mary Wood. Littles are Chris McLaughlin, Aiden Terhune, Aiden Roarty, Darcy Cernansky, Blake Russell, Aryana Lovely, Jordan Bako, Taryn Roarty, Gabrielle Antonucci, Mayra Bautista-Romero, Tara Merritt, Kenna Tippman, Michelle Croney and Jessica Oakley.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Above: Erica Skaggs chats with Michelle Croney and Taryn Roarty as the trio gets to know each other, beginning their time together working on the Schools Without Walls program.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Left: Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe and Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Joy Mahler welcome the School Without Walls Team to the program orientation.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Venice High School students and members of the Venice Police Department spent a nice morning getting acquainted. The group came together as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Schools Without Walls Programs.
The Police Bigs and High School Littles spent the beginning of the orientation chatting and listening to some directions and welcomes.
The police showed a PowerPoint presentation showcasing the work they do in the community. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorpe welcomed everyone and said, “This is the heart of what we do.”
Joy Mahler, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, thanked participants in the program.
Lunch was served, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Everyone was invited to take a tour of the police station. Officer Sean Hammett was the tour guide. He was patient in answering questions and gave the student a deep glimpse into the VPD.
Other police officers joined in and answered questions about their work. The Venice Police Department is a super friendly place.
Students saw the various offices. They checked out the interrogation rooms. They saw how evidence is brought in and carefully managed under total security. They got to meet detectives.
They learned how license plates are tracked in Venice. They learned you don’t have to be a police officer to be a crime scene investigator or a forensics expert.
Students passed an office that had a sign on the wall that said, “Work Hard. Be Kind.”
By the time the school bus came to take the students back, there were a lot of smiles and friendly goodbyes.
Venice is blessed to have programs like this in our community. Three cheers to everyone participating.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Cassandra Machanska, who is on the staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Cassie started out as a Little when she was in the fifth grade. She and her Big Sister Sarah became friends and through the program were named the State’s Big and Little of the Year.
Sarah helped Cassie make choices throughout her growing up journey. She encouraged Cassie to go to college. Cassie helped Sarah as the Meals on Wheels volunteer coordinator at Village on the Isle.
The two are special friends bound together in love.
Cassie visits Sarah regularly. They are Big and Little Sisters forever. Cassie Machanska is one of the young women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
