SARASOTA — Local nonprofit Support Our Schools held a forum Tuesday night discussing how censorship will affect Sarasota County Schools with three controversial Florida laws going into effect this summer.
"Our mission is to support public schools and support education for every child," Lisa Schurr, co-founder of SOS, said with an emphasis on every.
SOS is a grassroots nonprofit organization founded by a group of mothers that formed during the mask debates. The group aims to inform the community on how to defend public schools while ensuring quality education for all students.
With these ideals in mind, SOS held its first forum and panel discussion at the Fogartyville Media and Arts Center in Sarasota.
A diverse panel of six community members discussed "Parental Rights in Education" law H.B. 1557, "Individual Freedom" law H.B. 7, and "K-12 Education" law H.B. 1467.
The three bills are known to the opposition as "Don't Say Gay," "Stop Woke Act" and "Book Banning Bill."
"They are all corrosive and after the same thing," said panelist Georgia Court, the owner of Bookestore1Sarasota and founder of PoetryLife.
The event invited the panel and audience to have an open dialogue about what the three laws meant for the community and schools.
"They (students) are more than a political pawn," said panelist Gail Foreman, a Booker High School teacher.
Much of the discussion focused on how the laws affected students and teachers, and the relationship between the two groups.
"We want to fight for our kids, but at the same time we are left with few options to do that," said panelist Jeremy Baldwin, a teacher at Booker High.
The three teachers on the panel discussed how the legislation, specifically H.B. 1557, was frustrating and hard to explain to the students.
Baldwin said it was difficult to explain to students why a "Coexist" flag, which contains multi-cultural and multi-religious symbols and occasionally has them in rainbow colors, had to be taken down.
"These students are not judgmental," said panelist Madison Bradley, a Booker High teacher.
She said a majority of students are supportive of each other and inclusive. With the current legislation passed, she said it was trying to "erase their identities."
Foreman, who is a teacher at Booker, said she had tears when telling students why her classroom walls were bare after taking down various pride items, many of which were given to her from students over the years.
"That's not fair for our students," Foreman said.
On the topic of "Individual Freedom" or "Stop Woke Act," Foreman said the students "drive the instruction" from the materials provided by the schools.
"The kids really want to understand how American history can be ugly," Foreman said while mentioning the students want to know how to not repeat it.
While the students want to avoid repeating historical mistakes, panelist Rabbi Jennifer Singer, with Congregation Kol HaNeshama, said she worries about history repeating itself especially with banning books.
"History has been repeating itself for my community for the past 2,000 years," Singer said.
Co-founder of SOS Paulina Testerman talked about how there was a reason the Nazis banned books, which was "to control the narrative."
"I think we are in a very bad place in our nation today," Singer said.
Many people in the audience expressed feelings on the laws and mentioned how important it was for people to attend school board meetings.
Panelist Lois Wilkins, the chair of African American Cultural Resource Center, said she had children go through the local schools. She talked about how important it was for parents or grandparents to be involved, but also the community.
"I pay taxes," Wilkins said. "Therefore, I have a right to know what is going on in the schools."
With calling for the community to be involved, Wilkins said it was their mission to help prepare the next generation of residents — the students.
"We are better than this," Testerman said. "We have to fight back."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.