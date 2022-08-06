VENICE — Thousands of students will be returning to Sarasota County Schools next Wednesday, and Venice area schools are ready.
“We love having our students filling the halls — it brings the school to life,” said Venice Elementary School Principal Kirk Hutchinson.
This past week, teachers returned to their classrooms in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year.
Hutchinson said it was a great week coming back and the staff are excited for the return of students.
“There’s a much more positive vibe on campus,” said Venice High Principal Zoltan Kerestely.
The 2021-2022 school year started off with a mask mandate along with some controversy. However, Kerestely said this school year is starting off normal just like before the pandemic.
He said the normalcy added to the staff’s excitement for the year.
A new year also means watching the students continue to expand their learning.
Hutchinson said he was ready to see the students grow and achieve their goals again this year.
“Our hope every year is that our kids have a fabulous year of learning and a fabulous year growing,” he said.
Despite Venice High receiving an “A” grade, the school will continue to look for areas of improvement, Kerestely said.
“But we are excited to start the year strong,” Kerestely said.
While school staff prepare for students’ return, families can prepare through upcoming events.
Most of the Venice area schools will be holding “Meet the Teachers” events. Venice Elementary, Garden Elementary, Taylor Ranch Elementary, and Laurel Nokomis School will have events on Aug. 8. Venice Middle will have a “Meet Your Teacher” event on Aug. 31.
Important back-to-school lists and information can be found on individual school websites and the Sarasota County Schools website at bit.ly/3P4OJLb
The Department of Health Sarasota scheduled a “Back2School” immunization clinic from 8 a.m. to noon for Saturday Aug. 6 at 2200 Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota.
The clinic will offer school required vaccinations for all school aged children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.