SARASOTA — Colorful underwater volcanos erupting with bubbles and a maze of jellyfish adorned the racetracks at the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab's eighth annual Remote Control Custom Car Open (RC Car) competition this month.

More than 160 students and their friends and families eagerly awaited the race day extravaganza, the culminating event of an eight-week program designed to provide a unique engineering and design learning experience for local youth. 


   
