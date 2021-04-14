SARASOTA — More than 100 students from 12 area schools will compete in the sixth annual Remote Control Car Competition on Saturday at the Suncoast Science Center/Faulhaber Fab Lab in Sarasota.
The RC Car Competition is designed to “drive brighter futures for local youth,” according to a news release.
“RC Car participants build important technical skills through the use of high-tech equipment as well as critical life skills including collaboration, creativity, problem-solving and critical thinking,” it said.
Students of all ages are allowed to participate in the RC Car Competition.
The event is organized by a high school student committee. A total of 14 students from Suncoast Polytechnical High School, Pine View School and Sarasota High School volunteered more than 1,000 hours on planning the event, according to the news release.
More than 40 teams of students have worked on the remote control cars for the last 10 weeks using Faulhaber Fab Lab resources, the release states. The competition will be held on two high action race tracks and also on design
Students will compete from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Suncoast Science Center’s social media page.
