SARASOTA — Sarasota County officials are celebrating a study it conducted with more than 60 of its workers to look into wellness.
The study was published in an occupational medical journal recently.
The study by the Sarasota County Health and Benefits staff is in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, “chronicling the results of a six week process that looked at how positivity practices impacted an individual’s health.”
A total of 63 Sarasota County workers took part in the study with the Sarasota County Wellness Team “to determine how emotions effected blood sugar levels, cardiovascular and inflammatory bio-markers, all of which can be early indicators of disease or potentially catastrophic medical conditions,” according to a news release.
Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis said in the news release that the study showed the county’s “commitment to a healthy and safe working environment.”
“Our Human Resources staff have demonstrated that a healthier work environment is a happier work environment, which is then passed on to the community through our customer service,” Lewis said.
To be published in JOEM, researchers reviewed the county’s submission and “found its findings and results to be clinically significant.”
Sarasota County Human Resources Director Chris Louria said he has the research that “demonstrates workplace positivity improves employee’s lives.”
“This is a clear indicator that the work of our Wellness Team is having a profound and positive effect on our employees,” Louria said.
