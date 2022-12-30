Giving Map

Sarasota County placed 6th in charitable donations for 2022, according to data compiled by SmartAsset in December.

VENICE — A recent study counts Sarasota County among the most charitable areas in the state.

The online investment outlet SmartAsset released a study this month of "the most generous" counties across the nation, based on tax and charitable deductions numbers from the IRS.


