VENICE — A recent study counts Sarasota County among the most charitable areas in the state.
The online investment outlet SmartAsset released a study this month of "the most generous" counties across the nation, based on tax and charitable deductions numbers from the IRS.
Sarasota County ranked 6th out of Florida's 67 counties and 142nd nationwide, placing in the top 5% of more than 3,100 counties in the United States.
Mark Pritchett, president and CEO of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, said that the study reflects what he calls a "notable culture of giving" in Sarasota County.
“We are neighbors helping neighbors," Prichett said. "The generosity of philanthropists and nonprofits within Sarasota County also stretches into neighboring counties like DeSoto, Charlotte and Lee. It is a true reflection of our vision: thriving communities with opportunities for all.”
Figures provided by SmartAsset estimate that roughly 8.62% of Sarasota County taxpayers itemized charitable donations on their tax forms, with the average total donation coming to about 2.53% of a donor's income.
Charlotte County was ranked near the middle of Floridian givers in 31st place, while DeSoto County wound up in the lower regions of the list at 59th place.
In Florida, Collier County was ranked as the "most generous," followed by Monroe and Martin counties.
The 2022 giving map provided by SmartAsset indicated a trend of coastal areas in South Florida appearing to give more to charity than interior Florida, though inland counties in the Panhandle — such as 10th place Gadsden County — placed higher on the list.
