Deep-rooted trees like live oaks are best near sidewalks.
Or so the conventional landscaper thinking goes.
But as Willow Chase subdivision residents, and others like the Venetian Golf and River Club, have learned, there are caveats. One: there needs to be adequate soil volume. Two: placing them between the curb and sidewalks or next to utilities may be asking for trouble, since trees usually win in a tree vs. sidewalk struggle for space, creating trip and fall concerns.
The situation in Willow Chase, which has all live oaks along subdivision streets, had gotten so bad last year the subdivision decided to remove all its live oaks over a two year period and relocate some of them elsewhere at a substantial cost. The city agreed with the plan.
But that still leaves the subdivision out of compliance in regards to other requirements in its approved landscape plan enshrined in a preliminary plat adopted back in 2004.
On Tuesday, the Venice Planning Commission voted in favor of modifying the preliminary plat by codifying what’s currently in place, and making a few changes that provide flexibility, like allowing the development to select from a variety of species to plant.
Another change no longer requires the plat to indicate where trees are to be placed on private lots.
That will allow homeowners, or the Willow Chase Community Association, depending on association rules, to decide whether they want to remove them or leave them in place.
More than a dozen homeowners showed up at Tuesday’s Commission meeting unhappy with the HOA’s direction. Some want to keep the live oaks in front of their homes, or disagreed with the relocation site for some of the trees, or with the alternate species of tree selected.
Resident Don Mcginn said replacing the live oaks with other species could destroy the symmetry and harmony of the subdivision.
Chairman Barry Snyder said that’s a matter for the HOA, and not the Planning Commission.
He cautioned the HOA to make sure it receives adequate member feedback so it doesn’t end up coming back for more costly plat revisions.
“The selection of live oaks as a street tree was a poor species selection given the limited soil volume and proximity to sidewalks, curbs and utilities that have resulted in maintenance issues for the community,” said Edward Dean, Kimley-Horn and Associates, in a Q&A prepared after a public meeting on the issue. “Additionally, the specification and placement of trees on residential lots should not have been done and provides an unnecessary requirement on the homeowner.”
And there was this — far more trees were in the landscape design than are required by the city or the county. The amended plat calls for far less. The number of required trees will be scaled back from 160 trees to 110.
There is also flexibility built into the new plat, allowing the final locations of newly planted trees to be determined based on actual site conditions at the time of installation.
The county has already signed off on the new plat.
The Venice Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend its passage to the Venice City Council, which has final say.
