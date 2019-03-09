Hydraulic fluid and diesel fuel from leaking city waste trucks is being blamed for private road damage, or the potential for such damage, in the Venetian Golf and River Club.
An insurance claim filed against the City of Venice last year is now entering mediation.
The Venetian Community Development District filed the claim with its insurer against the city, but because the claim hasn’t been settled, records are not yet public, according to a city official.
Back in July 2018, the VCDD was in the process of filing the claim, coming up with potential or real damages of $411,783 for the hydraulic spill, $23,488 for an oil spill, and $10,000 for sealer, according to VCDD records.
Waste truck hydraulic spills are not uncommon. Just ask any Public Works Department official.
City Public Works director James Clinch said the city moved to a biodegradable hydraulic fluid two years ago to address the issue.
Two months ago the department placed its new cleanup trailer into use in the field. The trailer contains all materials needed to treat and clean up any kind of hydraulic fluid spill.
“We’re being proactive, so it won’t damage roads,” Clinch said.
Venice City Council Member Rich Cautero, who lives in the Venetian Golf and River Club, along with one other council member and the city manager, said he was approached by a number of residents about the issue some time ago.
“I alerted the city … took those concerns to city staff. They did look at this,” he said.
Willow Chase subdivision went through a similar issue about five years ago, when residents began seeing oil spots on roadways in front of their garbage receptacles.
