Demolition at Nokomis Groves

The former Nokomis Groves building was demolished in November to make way for a housing development. Sinking that could be related to dewatering on the part of the property east of Albee Farm Road has caused a delay in the work until the cause is determined.

NOKOMIS — Construction activity on part of the former Nokomis Groves property along Albee Farm Road is on hold pending the results of a geologist's report on subsidence.

The subsidence — sinking — was detected by Sarasota County Public Works staff on Jan. 30 on the eastern part of the property east of Albee Farm Road, county spokesperson Brianne Leibniz said via email.


0
0
0
0
1

Load comments