The Long Walk Home Organization will present a suicide intervention program March 5-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Venice Gardens Community Center on Shamrock Boulevard in Venice.
There is no charge to veterans, or their adult family members and supporters. The registration deposit of $100. will be refunded after the workshop is attended.
If you don’t show up or have to cancel, the fee is forfeited and will show as a donation. The organization believes this workshop to be very effective.
Lunch is included both Saturday and Sunday.
The two-day workshop will begin March 5 at 8:30 a.m. and finish at 4 p.m., then resume on March 6 at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.
Participants will go home at night and return in the morning. If you live more than one hour away from Venice Gardens, the organizers can assist with arrangements for accommodations.
Two knowledgeable, supportive trainers will guide participants through the course, ensuring comfort and safety. One of the trainers on The Long Walk Home staff, Ron Newhouse, is a 22-year veteran who has led 21 ASIST Workshops.
Registration is required due to limited capacity.
ASIST is the world’s leading suicide intervention training program. Trusted by professionals, it can be learned by anyone.
LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is the only workshop of its kind. It is updated continually to reflect new knowledge and has been empowering people to provide skilled, life-saving interventions for more than 35 years.
The LivingWorks ASIST experience
LivingWorks ASIST is a two-day face-to-face workshop featuring powerful audiovisuals, discussions and simulations.
At a LivingWorks ASIST workshop, participants will learn how to mitigate suicide by recognizing signs, providing a skilled intervention, and developing a safety plan to keep someone alive.
Two knowledgeable, supportive trainers will guide you through the course, ensuring your comfort and safety.
LivingWorks ASIST is evidence-based. More than 30 peer-reviewed studies and government reports on LivingWorks ASIST found that the program:
Improves trainee skills and readiness
Is safe for trainees, with no adverse effects from training
Interventions have been shown to increase hope and reduce suicidality
Training is shown to increase general counseling and listening skills
The program is credited with saving lives and costs, yielding return on investment of up to 50:1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.