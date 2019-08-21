By WARREN RICHARDSON
Sun Correspondent
SARASOTA — When they return to work Wednesday after a five-week summer break, Sarasota County commissioners face a busy day.
Although only two workshops are scheduled for the day, both are chock full of weighty issues for their consideration.
For the morning workshop, commissioners will conduct their final budget workshop before heading to the two public hearings in September to consider and adopt the county’s budget for fiscal year 2020 that begins Oct. 1.
When commissioners last discussed County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ $1.3 billion budget in June, most felt the August workshop would be unnecessary.
However, since the conclusion of those workshops, other issues have arisen that demand commissioners’ attention.
Chief among those is addressing what will be a state-imposed requirement to convert the Bee Ridge Water Reclamation facility into an advanced water treatment facility at an estimated cost ranging from $65 million to $100 million.
In June, commissioners approved upgrading the facility which is one of the requirements of the county in a consent order from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection following a series of massive spills in 2018.
Commissioners will consider the final consent order at their Aug. 27 meeting, which must be returned to the state by Sept. 9.
To pay for the cost of the conversion, the Utility Department, which is funded by fees, is proposing wastewater rate increases and a new water quality fee of $1 per household. Those increases will be considered late this year to take effect in 2020.
Budget staff will also present commissioners a series of slides that account for state-projected decreases in taxable property values in 2022 and 2023.
In the first scenario which assumes a 5 percent decrease in both years, the county would experience a $4.8 million shortfall between revenues and expenditures in 2022, leaping to $35.9 million in 2023.
The second scenario, which assumes a 10 percent decrease in both years, results in more dramatic shortfalls, $14 million in 2022 and $53.1 million in 2023.
As a matter of caution and prudence, the county plans its budget in five-year cycles, and with fears of a world-wide recession growing as predicted by some economists, county budget officials will present the information to commissioners for their awareness of what might occur in future years.
If the morning session were not meaty enough, the afternoon workshop will be just as heavy as commissioners finally get to gather in a much-demanded workshop to discuss affordable or workforce housing.
For some time now, commissioners have wanted to meet with experts and developers working that area to understand why the county lags behind in the development of these units despite several changes to county ordinances over the past year to make it easier for developers to build.
Following some stage setting by county staff, commissioners will then hear from: Jamie Ross of the Florida Housing Coalition; William Russell of the Sarasota Housing Authority: Pat Neal of Neal Communities; John Wiseman of Core Construction; and Jon Mast, chairman of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.
These four speakers are expected to give commissioners their perspective on what’s working and what’s not working, besides suggesting ideas for commissioners’ further consideration.
Both workshops will take place this coming Wednesday in the third floor Think Tank at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota. The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. and the afternoon session at 1:30 p.m.
Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meetings, and the agendas are available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab. For more information, residents can also call the county’s Call Center at 941-861-5000.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
