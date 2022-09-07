Labor Day weekend up north is a transitional time. The weather is changing. People are closing up their summer homes.
They are taking their boats out of the water, and children are going back to school.
Roadside markets are stacked with apples, pumpkins and gourds. The smell of bonfires fills the air and, of course, there are high school football games.
Doorways are decorated with pumpkins, colored leaves and corn stacks.
Labor Day in Venice is also a transitional time. There are football games. Garden shops like Home Depot and Lowes are filled with mums, reminding everyone of changing colors.
Residents decorate doorways with fall fun and Halloween. Some think it tricks the mind away from the continued heat.
Locals know the transition means license plates with Michigan, Ohio and New York on the streets. Traffic is heavier. Parking spots on Venice Avenue are a gift.
Year-round residents remember the fun, easy going days of summer with the gift of shopping and dining without crowds.
Venice MainStreet outdid itself with the annual Christmas in July. Stores like St. Marco Boutique offered 50% off everything in the store. Venice Stationers showed fall and Christmas items, and the trolley brought fun for all.
Various Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club members rode the trolley on Friday and Saturday. The Elephant’s Trunk volunteers held their popular bake sale.
As year-round residents transition to the fall, we are grateful for nice summer memories.
Save The Date
Plan to attend the 9-11 Remembrance at Patriots Park from 10 to 11 am. on Sept. 11. First-responders will have various equipment. There will be the presentation of colors, tributes and testimonies.
The Venice Fire Department will ring the bell, and a bagpiper will play. The Venice High School Chorus honors the Remembrance with their music.
Water will be provided. Please bring a chair. All are invited and welcome.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Jim Hitt, our Christmas in July Santa. Jim left his Venice locale on Miami Avenue, put on a beard, wig and warm hat in the summer heat and brought holiday joy to hundreds.
Jim is a reminder that summer in Venice is a special time for fun. He took a holiday shirt, shorts and a few accessories and shared the Venice spirit.
He is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
