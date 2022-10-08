The countdown has begun to the oldest annual fall event in Venice — the Sun Fiesta.
As this paper goes to press, Sun Fiesta — one of the largest regional events — is still set for next weekend, Oct. 14, 15 and 16, despite the Herculean efforts of Hurricane Ian to cancel it.
Then again, Ian was up against Women’s Sertoma and the club’s oldest and biggest fundraiser. That the event always gets plenty of help from that other Sertoma Club in Venice also improved the odds, despite all the damage inflicted on Venice by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
The most telling evidence of the storm’s fury can be seen by anyone attending this year’s Sun Fiesta — the skeleton of what was once the stage house of Venice Theatre.
Its stuccoed aluminum-clad girders were no match for Hurricane Ian. Downtown Venice trees also took a beating but those intrepid volunteers from the Bloom Committee of Venice Area Beautification Inc. will get things turned around.
Possibly buoyed by news that the city was a first place winner for its beautiful VABI-enhanced downtown this year, members of the Bloom Team were out and about Monday to fix up all the downtown area planters.
All the hanging baskets had been removed prior to the storm but will still need to be replanted before being replaced on all the downtown avenues, Bloom Team chairman Bob Vedder said shortly after Ian’s departure.
After that two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the most popular fall event in Venice — if not the county — was not going to be derailed by the biggest hurricane to hit this area in recorded history. (Actually, the eye of Hurricane Dona, the nation’s fifth largest hurricane, blasted through Venice in 1960 but it was at a time when the tide was out and there were far fewer homes than there are today.)
The late Sam Dillon was this paper’s editor at the time and spoke of that storm many years later, saying that Dona saturated the ground thoroughly that year but there was no significant storm damage other than cars mired in mud.
This year, Sun Fiesta attendees and anyone downtown for many months to come will be reminded of that terrible storm when they look at Venice Theatre.
Unseen is the extensive damage within the Willam H. Jervey Jr. mainstage auditorium, which was flooded by all the rain that accompanied those fierce winds. Seating, carpeting and more likely will need to be replaced.
At Sun Fiesta, there will be no parade this year, nor will there be a Miss Sun Fiesta contest, but there will be plenty of arts and crafts, bed races, food and drink in a downtown that has been nearly returned to normal by city employees and those VABI team members.
Venice residents and employees go a long way to making this city so “special,” to use a term made popular by Gondolier social columnist Fran Valencic.
Fun, food and festivities will begin Friday about 5 p.m. and continue Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, which is between Nassau and Nokomis Avenues, just north of West Venice Avenue.
Because of the damage to the theater, its parking lot likely will be closed for safety reasons but there will be street parking as well as in other area lots such as on Miami Avenue.
Admission is free but bring plenty of money so you can purchase some of the special foods and drinks to be found there, plus the Sun Fiesta poster, T-shirt and more. The posters have become collector items by longtime and even newer Venice residents.
Mark you calendar for next weekend, Oct. 14-16 in Centennial Park in downtown Venice.
Proceeds from the event benefit a lengthy list of organizations within the area. Plenty of current residents have lived here since 1973 and most of them likely have never missed a Sun Fiesta.
The first one was held three years after the departure of the old Kentucky Military Institute. Its cadets used what became Centennial Park as their parade ground and the site of Venice Theatre as their gymnasium.
And while the downtown had been nicely planned by John Nolen and landscaped by Prentiss French, it is better than ever today and even Ian could not take that away.
You can see a museum display of the old KMI in the lobby area of the Venice Center Mall just west of Luna Ristorante and the Venice Theatre.
Attention newcomers, to get the most out of this city, become involved. Join Women’s Sertoma or the other Sertoma. Donate time and especially money to Venice Theatre and the other organizations that make this city unique in the country.
In addition to those mentioned, learn about Loveland, Kiwanis, American Legion, Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, the Venice Performing Arts Center and Venice Community Center, which hold a variety of special entertainment and other events.
Sun Fiesta is an annual celebration of all that makes this city special, especially its history and the people who have preserved that history and support its institutions.
“Best” is a word used for so much in Venice and when it comes to festivals, the Sun Fiesta is certainly one of the best in the state.
Get up early, enjoy breakfast downtown before the bed races begin and find your spot on the avenue before 9:30 a.m.
If you are a snowbird who has arrived earlier than most, this weekend might convince you to become a full-time resident. That is especially true in the aftermath of Ian.
City employees and volunteers from Venice Area Beautification, Inc. were out within days of the storm to put the Centennial Park area back in shape for the fiesta.
It is all those people who began as snowbirds and eventually stayed longer and longer who have helped this city blossom.
The Sun Fiesta honors all that is Venice. Don’t miss it.
(At press time, one possible problem remained that could impact the Sun Fiesta — the need for two generators to supplement power needed for the event.)
