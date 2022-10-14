VENICE — The oldest annual fall event in Venice — the Sun Fiesta — takes place this weekend, despite Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian was up against Women’s Sertoma and the club’s oldest and biggest fundraiser.
VENICE — The oldest annual fall event in Venice — the Sun Fiesta — takes place this weekend, despite Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian was up against Women’s Sertoma and the club’s oldest and biggest fundraiser.
The Sun Fiesta — one of the largest regional events — runs today, Saturday and Sunday. City employees and volunteers from Venice Area Beautification, Inc. were out within days of the storm to put the Centennial Park area back in shape for the event.
The most telling evidence of the storm’s fury can be seen by anyone attending this year’s Sun Fiesta — the skeleton of what was once the stage house of Venice Theatre.
Its stuccoed aluminum-clad girders were no match for Hurricane Ian. Downtown Venice trees also took a beating but volunteers from the Bloom Committee of Venice Area Beautification Inc. are already working to assist the area.
The city learned — in a news release during Hurricane Ian — that it was a first place winner for its VABI-enhanced downtown this year.
After that two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the most popular fall event in Venice was not going to be derailed by the Category 4 hurricane.
This year, Sun Fiesta attendees and anyone downtown for many months to come will be reminded of that storm when they look at Venice Theatre.
Unseen is the extensive damage within the Willam H. Jervey Jr. mainstage auditorium, which was flooded by the rain that accompanied those fierce winds. Seating, carpeting and more likely will need to be replaced.
At Sun Fiesta, there will be no parade this year, nor will there be a Miss Sun Fiesta contest, but there will be arts and crafts, bed races, food and drink in a downtown that has been nearly returned to normal by city employees and those VABI team members.
Fun, food and festivities will begin about 5 p.m. today and continue Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Park, between Nassau and Nokomis avenues, just north of West Venice Avenue.
Because of the damage to the theater, its parking lot likely will be closed for safety reasons. There will be street parking as well as in other area lots such as on Miami Avenue.
Admission is free but there will be foods and drinks, plus the Sun Fiesta poster, T-shirt and more for purchase. The posters have become collector items for Venice residents.
Proceeds from the event benefit a lengthy list of organizations within the area.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.