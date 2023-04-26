SARASOTA — Suncoast Remake Learning Days is underway across the region, from Sarasota to Arcadia to Venice to Port Charlotte.
On Saturday and Sunday, it including teaching out to fold the American flag at Patriot Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery.
"The popular annual event at Patriot Plaza returns for another year of connecting families to our meaningful traditions," the organization said in a news release. "The open house is full of activities that foster civic pride in an engaging format. Families will tour Patriot Plaza, learn proper flag folding, and participate in activity stations."
Learn more on upcoming activities at its website, https://remakelearningdays.org/suncoast/.
Suncoast Remake Learning Days takes place through April 30.
On April 30, Mount Zion AME Church in Arcadia will host a Health and Wellness Fair, it noted.
"This event includes body, mind, and soul wellness activities through blood pressure testing, What's On Your Plate arts and crafts, and the Let's Think What's best for You game booth," it stated on its website. "You can also explore breathing techniques for relaxation and a jump rope challenge. There is something for everyone."
"Suncoast Remake Learning Days is a regional festival paralleled by regional Remake Learning Days happening across 15 regions across the United States and spanning the globe, with three international locations in Uruguay, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom," it states. "Remake Learning Days invites children and their families to make space for wonder that unlocks worlds of knowledge and fun through dynamic learning experiences."
In the region, it is presented by The Patterson Foundation.
It is also funded by The Grable Foundation.
According to the organization, Remake Learning leads the work with support by PBS Kids, Learning Heroes, Common Sense Media and 15 regional organizations.
For more information, visit remakelearningdays.org.
