• Elections office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
• North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
• Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
• The Devyn Event Center, 7113 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
On election day, you must vote in your assigned precinct, which appears on your new voter information card. It's also available at SarasotaVotes.gov by clicking on the My Voter Status link and entering the required information.
You must present present photo and signature ID to vote in person. Without them, you can only vote a provisional ballot.
There are secure ballot intake stations (drop boxes) at all six locations through Sunday; and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, and through 7 p.m. election day at the three supervisor of elections offices.
Voting tips
Florida is a closed primary state, which means that voters generally may only vote for candidates from the political party in which they are registered.
All voters, however, may vote in nonpartisan races and in contests in which two or more candidates in one party are running and no one from the other party is.
The primary ballot includes nonpartisan races for School Board districts 1, 4 and 5 and "universal" contests for Florida Senate District 22 and several Hospital Board races.
Your sample ballot is available at SarasotaVotes.gov by selecting the Sample Ballot icon and entering the required information.
