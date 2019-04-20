Downtown Venice is a great spot for people-watching.
If approved by the Venice City Council next week, cameras will join the human spectators there and at the airport.
On the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s meeting is a $223,000 contract with Tampa-based Convergint Technologies for the installation of eight cameras downtown and three at the airport festival grounds.
The system would “allow trained officers to search video by parameters such as color of shirts, direction of travel, persons versus bicycles versus vehicles and more,” the company’s Feb. 11 proposal states.
It contemplates a second phase of the project, to put cameras at the pier and the South Jetty.
The pier will be rebuilt starting next month and there’s no fiber optic cable at the jetty, so those two locations will be done later, the proposal states.
The cameras downtown would be at the northeast corner of West Venice Avenue and Harbor Drive; the northwest corner of West Venice Avenue and Nassau Street; the childrens fountain; and the southwest corner of West Venice Avenue and Nokomis Avenue.
Each downtown location would get a 4K multi-sensor camera and a 180-degree camera.
The festival grounds would get two 4K multi-sensor cameras and a pan-tilt-zoom camera.
Also in the proposal is a rapid-deployment unit with a camera for the police department.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council is scheduled to:
• get an update on the new public safety facility.
• consider directing staff to prepare an ordinance increasing the city’s utilities plant capacity charge — the amount charged for new connections to the water and sewer system.
• hear Finance Director Linda Senne’s quarterly financial update.
• hear a report from Mark Beebe, chair of the Architectural Review Board.
• consider directing staff to investigate the use of a device to collect debris entering the Gulf of Mexico.
• consider directing staff to add adopt-a-beach and adopt-a-road to the city’s Adopt-a-Park Program.
• discuss the future of the Economic Development Advisory Board.
• consider a proposal from Venice MainStreet for an interactive mural to be painted downtown.
• consider waiving the conditional-use application fee and site-and-development plan petition fee for a vacant lot at the easterly end of Granada Avenue across from Fire Station No. 1.
• consider adopting a communications policy.
• vote on continuing the city’s participation in the Sarasota County Emergency Medical Services Municipal Taxing Unit.
• approve a $2.2 million budget amendment.
• approve the purchase of a Peterbilt side-loader, contingent on the budget amendment.
• approve a contract for testing for the Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant and the Eastside Water Reclamation Facility.
• approve the disposal of surplus vehicles and heavy equipment.
• approve the 2019 Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
• approve signing off on Venice Woodlands Phase I Final Plat.
• consider reappointing Kevin Collins to the Economic Development Advisory Board; David Williams to the Citizen Tax Oversight Committee; Jillian Alexander to the Economic Development Advisory Board; and Jason Weaver to Venice Housing Authority.
• proclaim April 2019 as “Water Conservation Month.”
• proclaim April 2019 as “Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
• proclaim April 26, 2019, as “National Arbor Day.”
• proclaim the week of May 5-11, 2019, as “50th Anniversary of Municipal Clerks Week.”
The Venice City Council meets Tuesday, April 23, at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers in Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda, with back-up materials is available at VeniceGov.com. Click on the “Meetings” tab there to watch the meeting online.
