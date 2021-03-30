A recent study shows Sarasota and Charlotte counties are in the Top 10 of all Florida counties for having the lowest credit card debt.
Sarasota County came in at No. 2, while Charlotte County came in at No. 4, according to SmartAsset, a financial research firm.
There are several factors for this, according to Nancy Onderko, a financial adviser for the Molloy Financial Group, whose headquarters are in Fort Myers.
She said many of her clients are retirees who have a combination of assets, including pensions, for instance, Social Security income, and perhaps savings accumulated over a lifetime.
As a result, Onderko doesn't deal with clients who are burdened with credit card debt. But, she said, a number of years ago she participated in a seminar titled "Smart Women Finish Rich."
Some of her advice:
• Pay off or get rid of high-interest credit cards by transferring balances to lower interest cards.
• Don't use credit cards for anything other than a necessity. "Don't use them for that $5 latte," she advised.
Sarasota County residents' average income is $39,364, while wealth averages $56,928. The average credit card debt is $3,943, which is 10% of income and 6.9% of wealth.
The average Charlotte County resident's income is $30,528, while their wealth averages $62,401. The average credit card debt is $3,483 — 11.4% of income, and 5.6% of wealth.
DeSoto County, however, fared worse, coming in at number 41 of the counties rated.
The average credit card debt among DeSoto County residents was $2,554, which represents 13.9% of income and 13.7% of wealth; SmartAsset didn't provide DeSoto County's average income and average wealth per resident.
Not all of Florida's 67 counties were rated in this study; they were mostly northern panhandle counties with sparse populations.
Mason Miranda, a credit industry specialist with Credit Card Insider, a privately-held consumer education program, had tips credit card debt:
• If you're already dealing with debt, use a balance transfer card which comes with 0% introductory APR for a short period of time. Though they often come with a 2-5% transfer fee, this will normally save you a lot of money on interest, making it easier to pay off your credit card debt without paying extra.
• Take out a personal loan with a lower interest rate and use that money to consolidate your debts. You're only left with the low-interest loan, saving you money and simplifying your life with a single monthly payment.
• Commit to spending what you can afford to pay each month, and try to pay the full statement balance on each bill. Use only one credit or a debit card if you have a problem with overspending.
• Lower the credit limits on your credit cards if you can't trust yourself.
• Take advantage of 0% introductory APR cards for larger purchases. They are essentially free loans, so long as you meet the monthly minimum payments.
• Set alerts with your bank or a budgeting app to let you know when you've spent a certain amount of money. That way, you are constantly aware of how much you're spending.
For the entire state, Florida's average income is $27,313; the average wealth per capita is $29,551, and the average credit card debt is $3,390, representing 12.5% of income and 12.5% of wealth.
How the state, nation are faring:
Nationwide, Americans' average income is $27,602; the average wealth per capita is $27,355, and the average credit card debt is $2,909, representing 10.6% of income and 13.2% of wealth.
