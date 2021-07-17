Survey: Sarasota County's homelessness in decline

VENICE — A recent Point-in-Time survey showed homelessness numbers are trending lower in the county; however, the survey did not account for those not sheltered.
The survey, taken by Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness on behalf of the Sarasota and Manatee counties Continuum of Care, found 341 sheltered homeless people in Sarasota County.
Fifty-two of the sheltered homeless accounted for were chronically homeless adults, according to the survey.
Due to COVID-19, the survey only looked at sheltered homeless communities in emergency shelters and transitional housing over the span of one night in January, according to their website.
The numbers also reflected homeless in shelters, which are at a lower capacity to coincide with CDC guidelines.
In an effort to help homelessness in the community, the Sarasota County government provides funding through contracts to various organizations.
Those organizations include Suncoast Partnership, the local city governments and police departments, which provide the necessary programs to aid homelessness across the county.
Chris Johnson, the chief executive officer of Suncoast Partnership, said local city governments, like Sarasota and North Port, have been very active with homelessness programs.
The Sarasota Police Department, North Port Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office have implemented homeless outreach teams with great policing for the community, Johnson said.
Officer Michael Mills of the North Port Police Department said he works with case worker Jasmine Waltz on a daily basis for their mobile outreach.
He said they try to establish trust since many chronically homeless people will refuse help.
“If they are chronically homeless, they might think the system has failed them,” Mills said.
But he said once they get to know the team, they will open up more and might feel comfortable to use the programs.
“We encourage help when they are ready for it,” Mills said.
While the Venice Police Department does not have a homeless outreach program of their own, they aid the Sheriff’s Office to help put homeless people in touch with services.
Venice Police Sgt. Louis White said he liked to be proactive on his patrols — especially in regards to homeless people.
When he started his night patrol shifts, White said he would go to areas he knows could have a problem later in the night, such as parks.
White said officers will usually talk to homeless people and others drinking in public areas. He said by talking to them earlier in the evening, it can help the officers deescalate situations before anything gets out of hand.
“We receive training on the services that are offered to them and help direct them to those services,” White said.
At the start of his shift one night, White went on a patrol to Legacy Park where homeless groups tend to congregate.
He said Legacy Park is conveniently located by the Sarasota County Area Transit station at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
White mentioned because of the proximity, homeless people will stay at the park. It also has bathrooms available.
“They move around the county a lot,” White said.
He said homeless people will show a pattern of traveling in certain areas on specific days.
Many homeless people will attend Coffee Talks at Legacy Park that provides coffee and food on Tuesdays and Thursdays, said White.
Volunteers from local churches hand out around 80 meals a week, according to MaryBeth Runk, who helped start the program with her husband.
Along with the volunteers, a few homeless people help serve their peers as well.
While it was not a day for a Coffee Talk, White talked to a homeless group gathered at Legacy Park.
He said he will talk to those he encounters to make sure everyone is being safe in that moment.
Sometimes the officers will deal with a homeless person frequently for a couple months but then they will move on to other parts of the county and won’t be seen again for awhile, he said.
While it is common for chronically homeless people to not seek help, outreach programs across the county will still try to maintain good relations with them.
Johnson said their outreach program constantly keeps in touch with people who are not sheltered, specifically to let them know when housing could become available.
“We do know over time, homelessness in the Suncoast has been slowly decreasing,” Johnson said.
