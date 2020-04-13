SOUTH VENICE — A South Venice man is charged with a string of smash and grab burglaries that took place in or near his neighborhood over the past two months, authorities said.
Anthony M. McGonegal, 33, 400 block of Briarwood Road, South Venice, was arrested April 9 and faces numerous charges.
According to an arrest report:
At 5:30 a.m., Feb. 9, the front glass to a business was smashed, and a money gaming machine was broken into near Shamrock Boulevard and S. Tamiami Trail. About $500 was taken out of the machine and $100 worth of cigarettes was stolen. The name and address of the establishment was redacted in the police report per the victim's request.
A similar burglary occurred about 3 a.m. March 30 in which the front glass of a business was smashed. Approximately 120 packs of cigarettes worth $1,080 was stolen along with four six-packs of beer. Security video caught the action and a police bulletin was issued for a man wearing a black mask, black spandex shirt, black leggings, with dark shorts and gray and yellow On Cloud running shoes with a backpack. The name and address of the establishment was redacted per the victim's request.
About an hour earlier McGonegal reportedly burglarized a car port of a residence in the 300 block of Briarwood Road. That burglary, in which a pocket knife was stolen, was also caught on camera and a crime bulletin was created and distributed to surrounding agencies.
About 2:30 p.m. April 9, McGonegal's allegedly attempted a daytime burglary at a residence on the street where McGonegal lives. This time the resident was at home, recognized McGonegal, and saw him drive away in a U-Haul. McGonegal was allegedly attempting to steal cigarettes inside the victim's back porch at the time, but fled the scene.
Within 20 minutes, McGonegal allegedly struck again.
Authorities said he entered the South Venice Wal-Mart and allegedly stole a TV, pushing it on the ground out an exit through the automotive section. Store security didn't have time to report the theft before deputies caught up with McGonegal and his girlfriend driving the U-Haul with stolen merchandise inside.
Deputies reported they took a sworn statement from McGonegal's girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle. She provided deputies with the backpack used to commit the crime and was not charged. McGonegal admitted to committing the burglary and went into detail on how he committed the crime, according to the arrest report.
McGonegal was charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling or structure causing damage, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling armed, two counts of grand theft, and three counts of petit theft.
Bond was set at $65,240.
