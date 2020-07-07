VENICE — Authorities in at least three jurisdictions are looking for three men last seen throwing items stolen in Venice out of a stolen car later recovered in St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Police recovered some of the missing belongings, and the stolen vehicle, used in a spat of auto burglaries that took place in Venice late Sunday or early Monday.
The crimes took place along The Esplanade with at least a half-dozen vehicles damaged or broken into.
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight’s department-issued vehicle was one of those vandalized. The car was locked and parked outside the sheriff’s home.
Burglars shattered the 2017 Chevrolet Traverse passenger side front window and the rear hatch window. Missing from inside were an empty gun case, identification card, bullet proof vest, and a Sheriff’s Office campaign hat, among other items.
The vest and ID are still missing.
But authorities may have a lead to get them back.
The suspects left blood inside the vehicle from breaking the window, according to a Sheriff’s Office incident report. The vehicle was also dusted for latent prints.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Krahe said all firearms and Taser belonging to Knight were secure inside the residence at the time of the incident.
Also recovered were a wallet, various credit cards, a gym bag with headphones, earbuds, a bracelet and other workout gear belonging to various victims.
Venice Police Chief Tom Mattmuller said it’s possible the recent spat of vehicle burglaries are related to a group of criminals out of Tampa or St. Petersburg that vandalized the Pinebrook neighborhood in Venice two months ago.
In that case, a doorbell security alarm was tripped and the owner of the residence, who was up north at the time, called in a burglary in progress.
Venice Police arrived so quickly the getaway vehicle left behind three suspected burglars, who were apprehended and charged.
In this weekend’s case, Mattmuller said, some of the vehicles were entered through unlocked doors. Some vehicles were found with their doors open, but nothing missing. Some had their windows smashed and belongings taken.
A security guard alerted local police to the burglaries, but the criminals were long gone.
At dozen vehicles were burglarized, perhaps more, said Mattmuller.
“Some of the belongings, and a stolen vehicle were recovered by St. Petersburg Police Department,” Mattmuller said. “Unfortunately this seems to be happening too often … a small group from the St. Pete/Tampa area coming down to Venice to burglarize.”
Mattmuller said the Venice Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and St. Pete’s Police Department are cooperating on the investigation.
“The Sheriff’s Office obviously has jurisdiction in our city, so that’s not an issue. We are working with them all,” Mattmuller said.
Anyone in the area who believes their vehicle may have been tampered with over the Fourth of July weekend should call VPD at 941-486-2444.
