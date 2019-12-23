VENICE — The Venice Police Department acknowledged on social media it's aware of a suspicious incident that occurred at the island Publix Supermarket on Tamiami Trail Wednesday.
Police say a woman reported a man followed her around the store and then approached her as she sat in her car.
The woman took appropriate action and immediately drove away, according to Venice Police.
She also immediately reported the incident to the store, and then to city authorities the following day.
"The individual's intent for approaching her in the parking lot is not clear," reads the social media post. "We have documented this incident and retained a copy of the video if needed in the future."
The department declined to release the surveillance video, saying it would be inappropriate for them to "share this individuals photograph publicly since no crime has occurred. However, we have increased patrols at this store and asked the woman and store management to contact law enforcement if he is seen again."
Police encourage others to be aware of their surroundings, adding, "Follow your instincts."
